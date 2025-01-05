Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Liverpool will play against Manchester United in a Matchday 20 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the excitement with multiple broadcast and streaming options at their disposal. Here’s a look at the kickoff times and where to tune in.

The Premier League‘s marquee matchup this weekend features a clash of titans as Liverpool and Manchester United renew their storied rivalry in the English Derby. Liverpool, riding high as league leaders, are enjoying a stellar season and have an opportunity to widen their lead at the top after Arsenal’s recent draw.

On the other hand, Manchester United are in dire need of a turnaround, reeling from three consecutive losses. A victory over their historic rivals would not only halt their skid but also inject much-needed momentum, though the task ahead appears daunting.

When will the Liverpool vs Manchester United match be played?

Liverpool will receive Manchester United this Sunday, January 5, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 20. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBC, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium.