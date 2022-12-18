Following Argentina's success at Qatar 2022, Lionel Scaloni opened up on the future of Lionel Messi with the sights set on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It's finally happened. Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, emulating the likes of Diego Maradona and Daniel Pasarella, who captained the national team in its previous successes.

At 35, Messi shone at Qatar 2022 by scoring when his team needed him the most and providing assists that proved crucial in La Albiceleste's success. Was this his last dance with the national team?

Though the Rosario-born superstar said he wants to continue playing as a champion, he didn't look further ahead in time. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, however, did address the possibility of seeing Messi in the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Scaloni leaves door open for Lionel Messi to play in 2026 World Cup

“Messi should have a place in the next World Cup," Scaloni said following Argentina's shootout win over France, via @AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter. "If he wants to continue playing, the '10' will always be his.”

Messi would be 39 by the time the 2026 event takes place. Will he come back for a sixth World Cup appearance? It looks like it will only depend on him, as the head coach made it clear Messi can play for as long as he wants.