Argentina and Croatia, the last runner-up, will face against each other for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal game. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).
It will be the first of the semifinals and two teams with a lot of history will face each other. On one hand will be Croatia, the runners-up in Russia 2018, who seek to have a revenge in the World Cup final. They come from eliminating Japan in the round of 16 and Brazil, one of the candidates, in the quarterfinals and are looking to strike a new blow.
They will not have it easy since their rivals will be Argentina, the team that has shown the greatest recovery power in this World Cup. They come from eliminating Australia in the round of 16 and then they had a tough game against the Netherlands in which they were 2-0 up and tied, having to win on penalties. Of course, this time they will seek to prevent that from happening.
Argentina vs Croatia: Kick-Off Time
Argentina will play against Croatia for the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Tuesday, December 13 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (December 14)
Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (December 14)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (December 14)
Indonesia: 03:00 AM (December 14)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (December 14)
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (December 14)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 14)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (December 14)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM (December 14)
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Argentina vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, Public Television, DeporTV, Las Estrellas, TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports, MTV India HD, Toffee Live
Belgium: Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, Één, RTBF Auvio Direct
Brazil: Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV, SporTV 2, Globo
Cameroon: New World Sport1, DStv Now, CRTV Sports
Canada: TSN5, TSN.ca, RDS, RDS App, TSN4, TSN1, TSN3, CTV, CTV App, TSN App
Costa Rica: TD+, ViX, TUDN, Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, Teletica Channel 7, TDMAX
Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2
Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
France: TF1, TF1 Live, Free, beIN Sports 1, Molotov, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: Das Erste, MagentaTV, Servus TV
Ghana: DStv Now, GTV Sports+
India: MTV India HD, JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD, DD Sports
Indonesia: Vidio, Indosiar, SCTV
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Ireland: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, RTE Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE 2
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV, TV Asahi
Kenya: DStv Now, KBC Channel 1
South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea
Malaysia: TV Okey, RTM TV2, Unifi TV, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2, sooka
Mexico: ViX, Azteca 7, Sky HD, TUDN, VIX+, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, Las Estrellas
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Één, NPO 1, NPO Start
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: NTA Sports 24, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1
Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: New World Sport1, RTS 1, DStv Now
Serbia: HRT 2, RTS 1
Singapore: StarHub TV+, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, Starhub FIFA World Cup
South Africa: sabcsportonline.co.za, SABC 1, SABC Sport, DStv App
Spain: RTVE.es, TVE La 1, fuboTV Spain, World Goal
Sweden: SVT 1, SVT Play, Discovery+
Switzerland: RTS 2, RTS Sport, SRF zwei, RSI La 2, SRF Play
Tanzania: DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Uganda: New World Sport1, DStv Now, UBC TV
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio, FOX Network, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo.
