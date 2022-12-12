Argentina will face Croatia in what will be a match for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Argentina and Croatia, the last runner-up, will face against each other for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal game. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the first of the semifinals and two teams with a lot of history will face each other. On one hand will be Croatia, the runners-up in Russia 2018, who seek to have a revenge in the World Cup final. They come from eliminating Japan in the round of 16 and Brazil, one of the candidates, in the quarterfinals and are looking to strike a new blow.

They will not have it easy since their rivals will be Argentina, the team that has shown the greatest recovery power in this World Cup. They come from eliminating Australia in the round of 16 and then they had a tough game against the Netherlands in which they were 2-0 up and tied, having to win on penalties. Of course, this time they will seek to prevent that from happening.

Argentina vs Croatia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina will play against Croatia for the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Tuesday, December 13 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

Try the Qatar 2022 simulator and start imagining what the final phase of the World Cup will be like.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (December 14)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (December 14)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (December 14)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (December 14)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (December 14)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (December 14)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 14)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (December 14)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (December 14)

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Argentina vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, Public Television, DeporTV, Las Estrellas, TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports, MTV India HD, Toffee Live

Belgium: Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, Één, RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV, SporTV 2, Globo

Cameroon: New World Sport1, DStv Now, CRTV Sports

Canada: TSN5, TSN.ca, RDS, RDS App, TSN4, TSN1, TSN3, CTV, CTV App, TSN App

Costa Rica: TD+, ViX, TUDN, Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, Teletica Channel 7, TDMAX

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

France: TF1, TF1 Live, Free, beIN Sports 1, Molotov, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Das Erste, MagentaTV, Servus TV

Ghana: DStv Now, GTV Sports+

India: MTV India HD, JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD, DD Sports

Indonesia: Vidio, Indosiar, SCTV

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Ireland: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, RTE Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE 2

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV, TV Asahi

Kenya: DStv Now, KBC Channel 1

South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea

Malaysia: TV Okey, RTM TV2, Unifi TV, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2, sooka

Mexico: ViX, Azteca 7, Sky HD, TUDN, VIX+, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, Las Estrellas

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Één, NPO 1, NPO Start

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: NTA Sports 24, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: New World Sport1, RTS 1, DStv Now

Serbia: HRT 2, RTS 1

Singapore: StarHub TV+, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, Starhub FIFA World Cup

South Africa: sabcsportonline.co.za, SABC 1, SABC Sport, DStv App

Spain: RTVE.es, TVE La 1, fuboTV Spain, World Goal

Sweden: SVT 1, SVT Play, Discovery+

Switzerland: RTS 2, RTS Sport, SRF zwei, RSI La 2, SRF Play

Tanzania: DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Uganda: New World Sport1, DStv Now, UBC TV

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio, FOX Network, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo.

