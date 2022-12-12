The first of the Qatar 2022 semifinals will feature Argentina and Croatia, two historic teams in the competition. Here we tell you everything about the head-to-head of both teams.

Argentina and Croatia, two teams with a lot of history, will play the first of the semifinals of this FIFA World Cup, in what promises to be a very intense game. Here we will tell you everything about the head-to-head of these two rivals.

It will be a very interesting duel not only because it is the semifinal of a World Cup and both are very good teams. Also, both have a lot of history. Croatia played for the first time the qualification for the World Cup France 1998. Since then, they have always attended the World Cups, except in South Africa 2010. They were runners-up in Russia 2018 and third place in their first participation 24 years ago.

Argentina has a much longer history, although the truth is that the Argentines have been competing since 1930 while the Croatians have been competing since 1998. However, the team can boast of having two world championships and five runners-up, in addition to being the country of origin of great players like Maradona, Di Stefano and Lionel Messi.

Argentina and Croatia head-to-head

Throughout history these two rivals have met 5 times. Their games in general have been as close as are the statistics: there are no dominators, there are two victories for each team and only one tie that occurred on June 4, 1994 in what was the first match between the two teams.

In the World Cups they met twice, both in the group phase, so this is the first time they have played a knockout phase. The first duel was in France 1998 with a 1-0 victory for Argentina, while the second was 20 years later in Russia 2018, on that occasion it was a 3-0 victory for Croatia.

