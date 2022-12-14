Argentina and France will face off on the biggest stages when they meet at the Qatar 2022 final. Find out here when, where, and how to watch or live stream online the FIFA World Cup final.

The stage is set for the most anticipated game of the year, and the stakes will be higher than ever. Argentina take on France with the FIFA World Cup trophy up for grabs at the Qatar 2022 final. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time. To watch the game in the US, tune in on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Lionel Messi is just one step away from winning a highly elusive trophy in his decorated career, aiming to take his nation back to the promised land after 36 years. La Albiceleste bounced back from a poor debut to make their way to the final in great fashion, but will they have what it takes to get the job done?

On the other hand, Les Bleus ended "the curse of the champion" to prove they are legit candidates to win consecutive titles. Led by an inspired Kylian Mbappe, France could be a huge obstacle in Messi and Argentina's hopes.

Argentina vs. France: Date

Argentina and France will face each other in the World Cup final on Sunday, December 18, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail. The Qatar 2022 final will kick off at 10:00 AM (ET).

Argentina vs. France: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Argentina vs. France

The Qatar 2022 World Cup final to be played between Argentina and France will be broadcast in the US on Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Peacock, FOX Network, and FOX Sports App.

