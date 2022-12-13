In the semifinals between Argentina and Croatia there were millions of fans around the world supporting either of these teams, but there was one particular person that surprised with that choice. Find out what Pele posted about Lionel Messi in their win.

The tournament is reaching its most relevant part, so the passion doesn’t stop. In the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinals Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 thanks to Lionel Messi’s master game. Plenty of stars gave him encouragement, although Pelé may have been the most surprising one.

O Rei is a Brazilian legend. His performances as a player helped them be the winningest team with five titles, having Pelé in three of those. The FIFA World Cup editions of Sweden 1958, Chile 1962, and Mexico 1970 had him involved. So his name is an immediate reference to Argentina’s biggest rival.

He would have wanted to cheer for his team in this game, but Brazil were eliminated by the Croatians in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals. That is why O Rei decided to post something about the match from the hospital he is staying at after a health scare.

What did Pele say about Lionel Messi performance?

The soccer icon had a health issue that moved a lot of people. That’s the reason why Pele has been in a hospital for the last weeks, although it didn’t prevent him from giving his opinion on Messi. It was posted on his daughter Kely’s Instagram account.

One of the stories had a very simple message in it. “What a beautiful thing”, wrote along with the video of Messi’s play in their third goal. That was the score by Julian Alvarez that sealed the match, which was opened by a Messi penalty kick. Alvarez also had the second goal for the Argentinians over the Croatians.