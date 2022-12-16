Injuries and a mysterious virus are now key factors towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France. Read here to find out who are the players infected or injured that might miss the historic match.

Here's another challenge for France in their quest to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After weeks of constant injuries, a mysterious virus might derail their chances of becoming only the third team in history which successfully defend the title.

Prior to the tournament in Qatar, France were the team dealing with the most amount of absences because of injury or illness. The names were stellar and just kept piling. Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku or Presnel Kimpembe. Then, after the World Cup started, Lucas Hernandez joined them with a right knee injury.

Now, just a few days before the World Cup final against Argentina, there's a new list of names at risk of missing the game. Continue reading to find out who are the players infected, or injured, and if the situation could get worse for France and coach Didier Deschamps.

How many players are out for France against Argentina?

During the last week, Didier Deschamps has confirmed that many of his players are presenting flu symptoms as a direct consequence of a mysterious virus. That's why Dayot Upamecano didn't start in the semifinal against Morocco and Adrien Rabiot was out.

After their victory to clinch a ticket to the final, Kingsley Coman was added to that list. According to L'Equipe, the virus is contagious and transmission can occur easily among the French players. Though Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot are back training, reporter Andres Onrubia confimed on site that Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Coman didn't practice on Friday because of flu symptoms.

Furthermore, in that same report, it was corroborated that Theo Hernandez and Aurelien Tchouameni also didn't work with the group. Hernandez has a bruised left knee and Tchouameni is recovering from a hit in his hip.

