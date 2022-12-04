Brazil and South Korea will play against each other in what will be the round of 16 of this Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here we will tell you who will be the main referee of this very interesting duel.

The round of 16 of this Qatar 2022 World Cup does not present a more than interesting duel between one of the main candidates, Brazil, and South Korea, one of the teams that surprised in the group stage. Here we will tell you who will be the main referee of this match. Remember that in the United States you can see it through FuboTV (free trial).

Brazil are one of the great candidates to win this edition of the World Cup, and in the group stage they have shown why. Despite their defeat in the last game against Cameroon (where they played with an alternative team), against Serbia and Switzerland they showed a great level. Of course, from now on there is no more margin for error and they can no longer afford another fall like against the Africans.

South Korea come from giving a big surprise in the group stage. In the last Matchday they had only 1 point and a goal difference of -1. They needed to beat Portugal and hope Ghana didn't win or Uruguay didn't win by more than 3 goals. Uruguayans won 2-0, and they, against all odds, beat the favorites Portuguese. Of course, now they will go in search of an even bigger surprise.

The referee for Brazil vs South Korea

The main referee for this round of 16 game is Frenchman Clément Turpin. Assistant Referee 1: Nicolas Danos; Assistant Referee 2: Cyril Gringore. Fourth Official: Slavko Vincic.

