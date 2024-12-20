Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs add extraordinary player who might give Patrick Mahomes a third consecutive Super Bowl

In a move that could elevate their championship hopes, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have added an extraordinary player to their roster. The one who could help Patrick Mahomes achieve another Super Bowl victory.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Despite many injuries, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have been meeting each of the goals they set at the beginning of the season. First, they secured their ticket to the playoffs and then won the AFC West.

Furthermore, week by week, the Chiefs are getting healthier, recovering players who could be key for a championship run. Undoubtedly, Patrick Mahomes needs all the help he can get, and it seems that the plan outlined at the beginning of the season might come to fruition.

The absence of Rashee Rice led the Chiefs to make a blockbuster trade for DeAndre Hopkins, placing the star veteran alongside star names like Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce. Now, the missing piece to winning another Super Bowl is ready.

Who did Chiefs add to roster?

Hollywood Brown will be activated to the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster for the final weeks of the season. The explosive wide receiver will make his debut against the Houston Texans.

According to a report by Jordan Schultz, Andy Reid will make the official move this weekend. “Sources: The Chiefs are activating WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown and he will officially make his season-debut on Saturday vs the Texans.”

Patrick Mahomes&#039; net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs?

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

