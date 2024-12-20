NBA News: Chris Paul breaks down the buzz around Victor Wembanyama after Spurs' win over Hawks

As the weeks pass and the 2024-25 NBA season approaches its pivotal stages, one constant shines for the San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama‘s dominance. At just 20 years old and in only his second season, the French center has already cemented himself as the team’s undisputed star, a status he reinforced during Thursday’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks. After the game, Chris Paul shed light on what makes Wembanyama so exceptional.

“I tell you, just about every night he does something that makes you go, like, ‘Man, that’s why they talk about him all the time,’” Paul said in an interview shared by journalist Hector Ledesma on his X account after San Antonio’s 133-126 win over Atlanta at the AT&T Center.

Wembanyama’s performance included 42 points, six rebounds, and five assists in 37 minutes, but it was the timing of his contributions that truly stood out. He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and the Spurs’ first eight points of overtime, stepping up when the team needed him most.

Chris Paul wasn’t the only one to recognize Wembanyama’s brilliance. Interim head coach Mitch Johnson also lauded the young center’s impact: “I thought he imposed his will in a positive way tonight. He was tremendous when we needed him to be… The cherry on top is when he puts that mentality on it—it’s tough to stop.”

Johnson highlighted Wembanyama’s physical presence and assertiveness: “You can see it physically, just because of his sheer size, when he’s demonstrative, playing with conviction, where he is going to get the ball to the spots that he wants to get to and nothing’s going to stop him.”

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on as they play the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. The Dallas Mavericks won 120-109.

A defining moment for Wembanyama

Late in the fourth quarter, Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter dunked on Wembanyama to tie the game at 120-120. The Hawks forward appeared to direct some taunts at Victor, which seemed to fuel the Frenchman’s determination. From that point on, Wembanyama took control, leading the Spurs to victory with his dominant play in overtime. “It, for sure, helped. It, for sure, helped us get in that mood. We don’t forget,” the French star said postgame, according to ClutchPoints.

Wembanyama’s growth continues

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.5 points per game, leading the Spurs and ranking 18th in the NBA. His stats, along with his overall impact, have improved significantly compared to his rookie season, reflecting his rapid evolution.

“I think I’m doing a better job of putting him in spots,” coach Johnson said. “I think his teammates are doing a better job of spacing around him. I think he’s a little stronger, in better shape. He had some off and on again stuff we talked about all year. I think it’s all starting to come together a little bit for him.”

