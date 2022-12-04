Brazil and South Korea will meet in the round of 16 of this Qatar 2022 World Cup. The duel promises to be exciting, and to get to know the history of both better, here we tell you how many times they played against each other.

The round of 16 will have a more than interesting duel when one of the candidates to be champions, Brazil, faces the tough South Korea, who have been one of the surprises of this World Cup by eliminating Uruguay. Here we tell you what the previous games between the two have been. Remember that in the US, you can see this match on FuboTV (free trial).

The Brazilian team advanced steadily to the round of 16. After their two victories against Serbia and Switzerland, they lost to Cameroon 1-0, which was undoubtedly a historic result, but which also allowed them to finish in first place in the cluster. Of course, now is the time to show why you are one of the candidates.

Their rivals are South Korea, who gave one of the great surprises of this World Cup by advancing to the round of 16, leaving Ghana and Uruguay out. The great 2-1 victory against Portugal allowed them to stay in second place in the group by having more goals converted than the Uruguayans. Now they will seek to give an even bigger surprise.

Brazil and South Korea head-to-head

In all of history, these two rivals have met 7 times, all of them in international friendlies, so this is the first game in World Cups. Brazil are the dominators since they have won 6 times (the last one, 5-1 in June this year), while the Koreans only won 1 time (1-0 in March 1999).

