Cameroon and Brazil will clash at the Lusail Stadium for the last matchup of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game in Group G.

Cameroon and Brazil will face-off at the Lusail Stadium for a spot in the knockout stage of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Canarinha have secured their spot in the Round of 16, while the Indomitable Lions will seek an unprecedented win. Here you will find out all the information about the probable lineups for both teams of this game. If you are in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial) to watch or live stream free this game.

Cameroon haven't picked up a win yet in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In this type of situation, the Indomitable Lions could be eliminated, but with one point at the bottom of Group G, they still have a tiny window open to enter. In fact, the team managed by Rigobert Song will have to make a huge upset and win over Brazil to make it happen.

On the other side, Brazil are almost perfect through the group stage. With 2 wins, and 0 goals conceded, the team managed by Tite will have to draw against Cameroon to stay on top and be Group G's winners to face the second of Group H in the first round of the knockout stage.

Cameroon Probable Lineup

Rigobert Song, Cameroon's coach dropped one his main assets in Andre Onana, the goalkeeper. However, as the manager will stand on his decision, the most likely starting lineup will be the same as in the last World Cup game against Serbia.

Cameroon's probable starting lineup: Devis Epassy; Nouhou Tolo, Nicolas N’Koulou, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Collins Fai; Martin Hongla, Pierre Kunde, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa; Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Vincent Aboubakar.

Brazil Probable Lineup

Brazil's coach Tite will most likely start with the same lineup as the Canarinha seek the first place of the Group G. However, there are reports that state Brazil will lineup an alternate eleven-men squad.

Brazil's probable starting lineup: Alisson Becker; Alex Telles, Marquinhos, Militão, Dani Alves; Lucas Paquetá, Fred, Bruno Guimarães; Antony, Gabriel Jesus and Rodrygo Goes.



