Costa Rica play against Germany at the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Costa Rica and Germany meet in a game for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This game will take place at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on December 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET). The Ticos want to give everything they have in this game, but the Germans are also willing to die to win. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game potential lineups.

Costa Rica were humiliated in a game against Spain, they lost 7-0 and their defense was a disaster, but in a recent win against Japan the Central American team's strategy was superior.

Germany are winless after two games, they were big favorites during the start of the 2022 World Cup, but now they are playing their last card to advance to the knockout stage.

Costa Rica probable lineup

Costa Rica do not have big players like other Group E teams, most of the Ticos play in the Local league with some exceptions like Keylor Navas (GK) who play for PSG in France.

So far Costa Rica have scored one single goal during the 2022 World Cup, that goal was scored by Fuller in the game against Japan which the Ticos won 1-0.

This is the likely Costa Rica’s lineup for this game: Keylor Navas, Keysher Fuller, Óscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo, Francisco Calvo, Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz, Yeltsin Tejeda, Gerson Torres, Joel Campbell, Johan Venegas.

Germany probable lineup

Germany had to work hard to tie a recent game against Spain, that game was heavy from the start but the germans did their best to score one more goal.

Muller is the top german forward, but so far he is not playing as expected, at least Germany doesn't depend only on Muller to win games.

This is the likely Germany’s lineup for this game: Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rüdiger, Matthias Ginter, Niklas Süle, Lukas Klostermann, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Mario Götze, İlkay Gündoğan, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry.