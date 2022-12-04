Mexico had their worst World Cup performance in more than four decades at Qatar 2022. For thousands of fans, Gerardo Martino is the one to blame considering all the controversial decisions made during his four-year tenure. From 1994 to 2018, the famous Tri always surpassed the group stage. That impressive seven-torunament streak is over.

Mexico didn't score a single goal in the first two matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Poland and Argentina. Prior to the tournament, Gerardo Martino decided to cut off Santiago Gimenez even after spectacular performances with Feyenoord in the Eredivisie and the Europa League. Instead, he preferred Raul Jimenez who wasn't healthy enough to help the Mexican cause.

Gerardo Martino was also the one who punished Chicharito Hernandez to keep 'peace' inside the group after a supposed indiscipline during a US tour. In the last game with Saudi Arabia, when Mexico needed one more goal to advance after a 2-0 lead, the coach's substitutions took away momentum and the feared early elimination became a reality.

Mexican fans attack Gerardo Martino after the World Cup

Just a few hours after the elimination at the World Cup, the players were free to go on vacation with their families and some of them decided to stay in Qatar. Many reports informed that Gerardo Martino wasn't even considering a return to Mexico and that he probably would go to Spain.

The Mexican Federation had already confirmed that Gerardo Martino's contract wasn't going to be extended oficially starting the search for a new manager. It's important to remember that Mexico will be a host nation in the 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Canada.

Even with this complicated scenario, Gerardo Martino indeed came back to Mexico this Sunday. In a very shameful episode by some fans at Mexico City's airport, the coach was insulted and attacked just because of the results in the World Cup.