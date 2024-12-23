Grizzlies' Jenkins delivers strong response to LeBron James and other NBA superstars on Three-Point shooting

The NBA has been facing significant challenges recently, with viewership ratings continuing to decline and fans and media alike voicing concerns about the league’s evolving style of play. Even the league’s biggest stars have expressed dissatisfaction with recent changes, such as the NBA All-Star Game format and the increasing reliance on three-point shooting. LeBron James has been vocal in his criticism of the modern game, particularly the overemphasis on three-point attempts. However, Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins offered a contrasting perspective, defending the league’s evolution and emphasizing adaptability as a key to success.

According to ClutchPoints, Jenkins shared his pragmatic view on the subject: “I think that every year I’ve been in this position you’re studying trends and seeing where the league is going. Obviously, it’s a math equation. You’re trying to put more numbers on the board than your opponent. With the advent of the three-point line and this barrage over the last decade-plus, I think the way guys are creating—whether it’s off drive penetration, pick and roll plays, isolation, or off the dribble not just catch and shoot—it comes down to the math.”

The numbers are certainly working for the Grizzlies (20-9), who have won 12 of their last 14 games despite ranking just 12th in the league for three-pointers attempted. Instead of fully committing to the perimeter-heavy approach dominating today’s NBA, Memphis has built their success on a blend of traditional basketball fundamentals and modern analytics.

Jenkins emphasized that their approach is not about rejecting the three-point shot altogether: “It’s been a strength of ours, playing in the paint, but we know we’ve got to have balance from the three-point line. So I’m not saying just don’t take threes or only take threes. We are going to see what the defense gives us.”

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at FedExForum on November 06, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee.

This philosophy has allowed Memphis to excel in areas such as paint scoring, rebounding, and drawing fouls—traditional elements that many teams have deprioritized. Their physical play, led by standout performances from players like Jaren Jackson Jr, ensures high-percentage looks near the rim and creates mismatches. Meanwhile, their rebounding dominance generates second-chance opportunities and limits opponents’ offensive possessions.

When opportunities arise on the perimeter, Memphis capitalizes without overrelying on long-range shooting. This balanced approach has enabled the Grizzlies to disrupt fast-paced, three-point-heavy opponents while maintaining control of the game’s tempo.

A blueprint for success in a changing league

The Memphis Grizzlies offer a compelling blueprint for success in the NBA’s evolving landscape. By blending traditional principles with modern strategies, they have found a formula that prioritizes efficiency, adaptability, and versatility. As the league continues to grapple with questions about style, ratings, and fan engagement, Memphis stands out as a team that thrives by balancing innovation with fundamentals—proving that the old-school approach still has a place in the modern game.