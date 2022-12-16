Argentina is one win away from the ultimate prize, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, it was a long and difficult road for Lionel Scaloni’s side which rebounded after a first game defeat to Saudi Arabia. Now on Sunday, Argentina will play France where one of the nations will be a three-time world champion.

For many Argentines a Lionel Messi World Cup victory would mean the end of the debate between Diego Maradona and the Rosario native. While there can be no debate anymore that Messi has had a better club career and longevity, Maradona at Messi’s current age was a shell of his former self, Maradona to many was the most gifted soccer player of all time.

For one former teammate of Maradona’s and an ambassador of the Premier League, Osvaldo Ardiles, Maradona will always be at the same level of Lionel Messi, no matter what.

Osvaldo Ardiles on Messi and Maradona

Ardiles spoke with talkSPORT and discussed the differences between the two great Argentine soccer players, “I wouldn’t say ahead of Diego, I will say maybe on level terms… Messi is an absolutely wonderful, wonderful player.

“I have no doubt, by far, that he’s the best player of his generation, and of course he’s one of the very best in the history of football. But I would say that he can only go level with Maradona, and I personally would go for Maradona.

“Because when we played football, I think it was much more difficult for a skillful player to play, so this is why I will say Maradona. He will always be a touch, touch, touch better than Messi.”

Diego Maradona scored the most infamous goal in World Cup history, while in the same match scored the greatest goal in the tournament's history against England in the quarterfinal clash at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico.