NBA News: Kevin Durant names the best player in the world, and it's neither Curry nor LeBron

For the past 15 years, few could argue against LeBron James and Stephen Curry being the dominant forces in the NBA. Their legacies are marked by championships, individual accolades, and the admiration of fans, analysts, and peers alike. However, Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant believes the current title of the world’s best player belongs to someone else within the league.

Speaking in a postgame interview with ESPN on the Footprint Center court following the Suns’ 110-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Christmas, Durant emphasized the significance of the win, praising the opposition’s superstar. “They got arguably the best player in the world, a top 10 player of all time in Jokic,” he said.

KD’s high praise for Nikola Jokic carries double significance. First, it positions Jokic atop the league’s current player hierarchy, ahead of names like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, and even himself. Second, it cements Jokic’s place in NBA history, aligning him with legendary figures like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Kobe Bryant.

Durant himself had a standout performance on Wednesday night, contributing 27 points to the Suns’ victory. Meanwhile, LeBron James and Stephen Curry also delivered impressive displays during the Los Angeles Lakers‘ clash with the Golden State Warriors. Reflecting on the enduring greatness of the trio, Durant remarked, “There’s so many great talents in this league. It’s not just us three.”

The Phoenix superstar didn’t hold back in acknowledging the talent on display. “You see Jokic tonight. You see a Hall of Famer, an icon in Russ (Russell Westbrook) out here tonight,” he said. “You see so many young players around the league today. It was an amazing day for basketball. I’m grateful I was able to play today on this great day, entertain the fans, and get a win at home.”

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on November 23, 2024.

Durant, Curry, James: The twilight of an era

As LeBron James approaches his 40th birthday, and with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry at 36, the trio represents the final chapter of an NBA era. Despite the rise of younger stars, they continue to play pivotal roles for their respective teams.

All three remain among the league’s top performers. Durant ranks eighth in scoring this season, averaging 27.1 points per game for the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James follows at 26th with 23.5 points per game, while Curry is 29th, averaging 22.5.

Jokic’s dominance

While Durant, LeBron, and Curry’s numbers remain exceptional, Nikola Jokic’s stats are otherworldly. Widely regarded as the best player in the league right now, Jokic ranks second in scoring (30.7 points per game), third in assists (9.4), and fourth in rebounds (12.6). His unparalleled versatility and impact on every facet of the game fully justify Durant’s declaration.

