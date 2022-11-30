Ghana and Uruguay clash off on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium for Matchday 3 of Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out here the expected lineups for this match.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM (ET), Ghana will take on Uruguay in the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah for the third Group Stage match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here are the most likely starting lineups for both clubs in this third-round Group H soccer match. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

It's the second time the two parties will have met. When comparing head-to-head results, Uruguay is the clear favorite against Ghana since they have already beaten them once in a matchup. There has not been a single tie in the previous matches.

When they met for the first and only time on July 2, 2010, in the 2010 World Cup, the Sky Blues emerged victorious in a penalty shootout. As they face for the first time since then, in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, it promises to be an even more intriguing battle.

Ghana probable lineup

As there were no reported injuries in Ghana's last encounter against South Korea, it is likely that they will deploy the same starting XI as before. After a stellar performance in the competition, interest from teams like Barcelona and Liverpool has been mentioned in connection with Mohammed Kudus. Kudus scored twice in his most recent game.

For Ghana, Inaki Williams will likely start up front once again, with Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew certain to keep their starting spots in the attacking trio behind Williams. Similarly, Salis Abdul Samed should partner up with Thomas Partey in the center of the field.

Ghana possible starting XI:

Ati-Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Mensah; Partey, Samed; Kudus, A Ayew, J Ayew; Williams.

Uruguay probable lineup

For Uruguay, it would not be surprising to see Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani sit on the bench given their lackluster performances in this summer's event. Maxi Gomez, who played well off the bench against Portugal, might join Darwin Nunez in the attack, and both Suarez and Cavani could be used at some point in the game.

It's unlikely that Alonso, the team's head coach, would make any changes to his starting lineup, with players like Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Jose Gimenez all set to return. Ronald Araujo's health has been questioned since the tournament began, and the Barcelona defender is set to be kept out of the team once again for this encounter.

Uruguay possible starting XI:

Rochet; Gimenez, Godin, Coates; Varela, Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino, Olivera; Nunez, Gomez.