USMNT's Haji Wright scored to shorten the distance on the scoreboard, just minutes before the Netherlands found the net for the third time in their Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match. While the hope didn’t last much, fans couldn’t believe how the ball went in.

Despite starting the game with a clear chance for Christian Pulisic, the USMNT couldn’t stop Netherlands to take the advantage in the first half. Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored to bury USMNT chances to go through the next round.

However, in the second half, the Dutch defense also had some trouble, especially after Memphis Depay almost gave away an assist to Wright. While he couldn’t score despite the “gift,” he then proceeded to score from an impossible angle. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

