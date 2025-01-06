NFL News: Charvarius Ward opens up about the tough reason he might not return to the 49ers

Charvarius Ward faced a challenging season with the San Francisco 49ers, starting only 12 games on the defensive line and recording just over 50 combined tackles. However, what truly kept him away from the final weeks of the season was the tragic passing of his daughter.

In recent statements, Ward revealed that it’s highly unlikely he will return to the 49ers in 2025. He explained that staying in California is traumatic for him and his wife, who has already left the state, as it brings back painful memories. Notably, Ward is now a free agent.

Developing story…