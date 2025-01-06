Unrivaled: Will WNBA star Cameron Brink play for the inaugural season of the 3v3 league?

The new 3v3 league Unrivaled will start on January 17, and there’s a lot of expectations for the project, which was co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. However, one player that fans can’t wait to see is Cameron Brink, who tore her ACL during her rookie season with Los Angeles Sparks.

Brink joined Unrivaled as a wildcard with the Lunar Owls, which consists of Collier, Courtney Williams, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Allisha Gray, and Shakira Austin. However, Brink won’t be playing this season, as she hasn’t fully recovered from her ACL injury, which she sustained just 15 games into the 2024 WNBA season.

While there’s still no official timeline for her return, it is expected that Brink will play at some point later this year. In a recent interview with People magazine, the Los Angeles Sparks forward said that she feels “good” five months post-operation.

“I feel really good. I mean, I’m not close to being back but that’s fine,” she told the publication, sharing that she’s been able to shoot around “a bit” on the court. She added, “That’s just a part of the process but I truly feel really good and I think that’s just a testament to the people I surround myself with… I’m very lucky and there’s not been many bumps in the road.”

The Lunar Owl players (Instagram: @napheesa24)

Despite not being able to play, the Lunar Owls are one of the strongest teams in the league, especially when it comes to defense. However, the team might struggle a little when it comes to their shooting, with only Allisha Gray as their best three-point shooter.

Unrivaled: Format and dates

The first season of Unrivaled will span eight weeks, beginning on January 17, 2025 in Miami, Florida. After six weeks of round-robin play, the top four teams will advance to a two-week postseason. Additionally, a 1v1 tournament will run throughout the season.

How many teams are in the Unrivaled basketball league?

There will be six teams of six players each in Unrivaled. The team names are the Laces Basketball Club, Lunar Owls Basketball Club, Mist Basketball Club, Phantom Basketball Club, Rose Basketball Club and Vinyl Basketball Club.

