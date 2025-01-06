MLB News: Reds make key decision on former Dodgers player Gavin Lux’s future for the 2025 season

The Cincinnati Reds struggled in the 2024 MLB season, finishing with a disappointing 77-85 record. However, Gavin Lux found success elsewhere, winning a World Series title with the Dodgers before being traded to Cincinnati. Now, his new team has made a decision about his future.

According to Bob Nightengale, the Reds have opted to retain Lux for the 2025 season, utilizing him as a “super utility player.” It’s worth noting that Lux primarily played as a second baseman for the Dodgers but also filled in at shortstop when needed.

Lux departed the World Series champion Dodgers in a trade that brought notable assets to Los Angeles, including prospect Mike Sirota, who is expected to play in the outfield, and the Reds’ Competitive Balance A Round pick, as reported by Bob Nightengale.

In the 2024 season, Lux recorded a career-high 487 plate appearances, surpassing his 2022 total of 471. After missing all of 2023 due to injury, he made an impressive comeback, contributing 110 hits, 59 runs, 10 home runs, and 50 RBIs—another career-best mark—while playing for the Dodgers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after defeating the New York Yankees 7-6 in Game Five to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Why Lux Was Traded

Nightengale highlighted that Lux became expendable for the Dodgers after they signed infielder Hyeseong Kim earlier this MLB offseason. The move prompted the Dodgers to seek a trade for Lux, ultimately leading to his move to the Reds.

A Cost-Effective Option for the Reds

Gavin Lux’s final salary with the Dodgers in the 2024 season was $1,225,000, and Spotrac projects his 2025 salary to be approximately $2,760,000 on a one-year contract. To date, Lux’s career earnings stand at $6 million, making him an affordable addition for Cincinnati.