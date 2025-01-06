NBA News: Lakers legend reflects on regrets during Durant and Westbrook’s Thunder era

Oklahoma City Thunder of 2012 were a powerhouse, led by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook at their competitive peak. That season, the Thunder were a young, dynamic team poised for greatness, and they made a run to the NBA Finals. Joining them midseason was Derek Fisher, a five-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers legend, who was brought in to bolster the team with veteran leadership. However, Fisher later admitted he wished he had approached his time in Oklahoma differently.

During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Fisher candidly reflected on his brief tenure with the Thunder and the challenges of integrating into a team brimming with youthful talent. “There was a generational gap, like dudes in their early 20s compared to guys in their early 30s and mid-30s, which is where I pretty much come from,” Fisher explained. “This is more of an experience for me that I regret. I wish I would’ve said more.”

Fisher elaborated on his regrets, stating, “I wish I would have spoken up a little bit more and just made sure that as that series went on, certain things were taking place. I would have asserted a little bit more leadership to make sure that they understood how hard it is to win an NBA championship.”

In his stint with Oklahoma City, Fisher appeared in just 24 games, averaging 14 minutes and 4.1 points per game. While his on-court contributions were modest, his wealth of playoff experience from five championship runs was expected to have a substantial impact on the Thunder’s young core. Despite this, Fisher felt he could have done more to guide Durant, Westbrook, and the team during their quest for a title.

Derek Fisher Legend

Fisher’s storied career

Derek Fisher’s career is synonymous with leadership and success. Drafted in 1996 alongside Kobe Bryant by the Lakers, Fisher became a key piece in the team’s dominance during the early 2000s and late 2000s, winning five championships. Known for his clutch moments, including the unforgettable 0.4-second game-winner against the San Antonio Spurs in 2004, Fisher was a model of composure and professionalism throughout his 18-year career.

After leaving the Lakers, Fisher brought his championship pedigree to other teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, and Thunder. Despite his regret over his role in Oklahoma City, Fisher’s influence on the league remains significant.

Post-playing career

Following his retirement in 2014, Fisher transitioned to coaching, leading the New York Knicks and later the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA. His dedication to the game has continued to define his basketball journey, both on and off the court.

Legacy

While Derek Fisher may look back on his time with the Thunder as a missed opportunity, his career is a testament to the power of leadership, perseverance, and the ability to inspire others. His brief chapter in Oklahoma City adds a layer of complexity to a storied legacy that continues to resonate in the basketball world.

