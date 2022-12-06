Lionel Messi's incident with Mexico's jersey in Qatar 2022 is still alive. Now, a Mexican deputy has adressed the situation and wants to declare the Argentinian forward as 'persona non grata' in the country.

The rivalry between Argentina an Mexico has just increased a lot. After Lionel Messi's incident with his rival's jersey in Qatar 2022, a Mexican deputy has sent a file to declare the forward as 'persona non grata' in the country.

Lionel Messi is definitely one of the greatest players in soccer's history. His teammates have declared him as a very kind person, but nowadays some Mexicans don't think the same way.

After his incident with the Mexican jersey, El Tri fans are not very happy with him. Now, tension has increased as politics have adressed the situation. A deputy doesn't want to see Messi get near the country never again.

Mexican deputy tries to declare Lionel Messi as 'persona non grata' after his incident with their jersey

Maria Clemente Garcia is a Mexican member of the chamber of deputies. She has been very controversial with her statements, but now he has adressed a situation that has absolutely shocked everybody.

The deputy sent a proposal to the rest of the members of the chamber in order to declare Lionel Messi as 'persona non grata' in the country after he accidentally kicked the Mexican jersey, which Maria Clemente thinks he did on purpose.

"As part of the sports tournament (Qatar 2022), last November 26 of this year, there was a game between Argentina's national team and the Mexican Football Federation representative. At the end, national and international media revealed a video filmed in the locker rooms where the Argentinias where celebrating the victory. On the floor there was a jersey from a Mexican player, which was kicked on purpose by Lionel Messi," says the file that sent Maria Clemente Garcia.

After that statement, the deputy proposes to name Lionel Messi as 'persona non grata' in the Mexican territory. This means that he could never enter the country again.

It is unlikely that this goes forward as several players, including Mexicans, have defended the Argentinian as they know it is normal for them to throw the jerseys to the ground after ta game.

