Morocco and Portugal will star in an interesting duel in the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022. Here we will tell you everything about the head-to-head between both teams.

The quarterfinals of Qatar 2022 will have this very interesting duel between the great surprise of the tournament, Morocco and Portugal, who after their victory against Switzerland have become firm candidates for the title. Here we tell you everything about the head-to-head of both rivals.

The Moroccan team is undoubtedly the great revelation of this World Cup. They had a tough group with world runners-up Croatia and Russia 2018 third-placers Belgium. Despite this, they managed to advance as leaders and in the round of 16 they gave a new surprise by eliminating Spain on penalties.

Portugal, for their part, started the group stage in the best way, clearly winning their first two games, but losing the third against South Korea. That defeat left some doubts in the Portuguese team, but the great game against Switzerland in the round of 16, in which they won 6-1, cleared all doubts. They are one of the candidates and want to show why.

Morocco and Portugal head-to-head

The clashes between these two rivals have always been in the World Cup. In total they played against each other twice, both in the group stage so this will be the third game and the first in the knockout phase. The first game took place in Mexico 1986, where the historic Moroccan team beat Portugal 3-1, while the second was won by the Europeans 1-0 in Russia 2018.

