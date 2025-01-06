MLB News: Rangers sign World Series champion RHP, formerly with Red Sox, to 1-year deal

Trending topics:
The Texas Rangers are bolstering their mound talent, aiming to sharpen their defense as much as possible. With the addition of a former Boston Red Sox pitcher, their outlook for the upcoming season is looking even stronger.

© Getty ImagesManager Bruce Bochy of the Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are continuing to navigate the MLB offseason market, carefully selecting the best players their budget allows. They’ve recently added a veteran right-handed pitcher with World Series experience who spent the 2024 season with the Boston Red Sox.

According to multiple sources, the Rangers have agreed to a one-year deal with Chris Martin, who played for the Red Sox in 2023 and 2024 and for the Dodgers in 2022. A seasoned veteran, Martin made his MLB debut a decade ago.

Martin earned his World Series ring in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves, appearing in 46 regular-season games as a reliever and making five postseason appearances during their championship run. His most recent playoff stint was in 2022 with the Dodgers.

Developing story…

