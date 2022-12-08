The eight teams remaining in the draw will battle to get the title. This Netherlands vs Argentina seems to be a close quarterfinals clash. Find out how to listen to this Qatar 2022 World Cup match on the radio.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup has been surprising so far. Upset wins, early eliminations of top contenders have taken over for the last three weeks. Now we are in the most important part of the tournament with Netherlands vs Argentina being a game to not miss.

The Netherlands have improved their performance during the competition. They didn’t start very well, but they got in rhythm lately. In the first round they beat Senegal and Qatar, and tied with Ecuador to lead group A. Then, they took down the United States with a 3-1 in the round of 16.

Argentina also had some issues in the beginning that they were able to leave behind. Unlike their rivals, they did lose a game against Saudi Arabia. Although they finished in the first place after defeating Mexico and Poland. Their following match was a 2-1 victory over Australia that qualified the Argentinians to the quarterfinals.

Will Netherlands vs Argentina be available on the radio?

There are multiple ways to keep an eye on this game. For those who are interested in doing so on the radio, Netherlands vs Argentina will be available. One of the options will be Sirius XM given they have all the matchups of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. It could also be found as Fox Sports Sirius XM on occasions.

Fox Sports Radio, BBC Radio 5 live, talkSPORT, RMC Info Talk Sport, Radio France Internationale (RFI) Afrique, Futbol de Primera Radio, Radio Marca, and WDR Event are other international stations. For the Netherlands, NPO Radio 1 and Radio Flevoland can be added. Argentina includes Radio Nacional AM 870 and La Red AM.

