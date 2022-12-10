After Brazil’s elimination from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Neymar Jr. has published a lengthy, emotional post on Instagram. Among the replies, was Pele, Kaka and Luis Suarez. Here, check out what the stars said.

Brazil had to say goodbye to their dream of getting their sixth World Cup title after failing on penalties (4-2) against Croatia in a hard-fought semifinals game. Neymar scored the first goal, before Bruno Petkovic made the equalizer just minutes before the final whistle.

After the game, Neymar was seen crying in the middle of the pitch, and a moment in which Ivan Perisic’s son consoled him. There has been a lot of speculation about the star’s future in the national team, and he has made his feelings clear. Check out what he said.

Neymar says he is ‘destroyed,’ Pele responded to him

“I am psychologically destroyed, this was certainly the defeat that hurt the most, which made me paralyzed for 10 minutes and then I burst into tears non-stop. It will hurt for a loooong time unfortunately,” Neymar wrote.

“We fought until the end, and I'm proud of my teammates because there was no lack of commitment or dedication.This group deserved it, we deserved it, BRAZIL deserved it…

But that was not God's will! It was worth every sacrifice to feel the affection of each one on the field…,” he continued.

“Thank you all for your support with our selection. Unfortunately it didn't work… it's going to hurt for a long, long time. Thank you for everything my GOD, you gave me everything and I can't complain about anything. Just thank you for taking care of me. All honor and all glory is always for you, regardless of the circumstances,” he closed.

Pelé responded to him with a simple but powerful message: “Keep being a source of inspiration.” Meanwhile, his friend Luis Suarez sent him a “lot of strength” and told him that “a lot of times we fall, but we always have the strength to keep going because we want to triumph in this beautiful sport.” Another legend that wrote to him was Kaka, saying that it “will heal and we will continue to enjoy your talent. I love you beautiful.”

