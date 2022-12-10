The PSG teammates will face each other at the Qatar 2022 semifinals, having helped their respective nations advance at the World Cup. Achraf Hakimi is already looking forward to facing Kylian Mbappe.

Qatar 2022 hasn't failed to deliver. Fans have been waiting for this FIFA World Cup for years, and the tournament has so far lived up to the expectations. The tournament was full of surprises, including Morocco making the semifinals.

The African team started the competition by finishing as Group F leader, later taking down Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages. A tougher challenge awaits, though, as Morocco set up a semifinal clash with France.

Les Bleus also head into the last four in high spirits, having broken the "curse of the champion" before leaving Poland and England on the way. This game will see PSG teammates Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe facing each other, which is why the Moroccan right-back sent the Frenchman a message.

Hakimi looking forward to facing Mbappe in Morocco-France

As soon as France defeated England, Hakimi wrote Mbappe on Twitter. "See you soon my friend," Hakimi wrote. A few days ago, when Morocco beat Spain, Mbappe had also dedicated a tweet to his PSG teammate.

Who will have the upper hand in the semis? Will Morocco pull off another shock? Or will France get the job done? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

