The group stage finale of Qatar 2022 has arrived, with many teams battling it out for a place in the round of 16. Find out here whether the yellow cards continue counting in the knockout phase.

The group stage of Qatar 2022 has been extremely exciting, but it will be over soon. Many teams have already punched a ticket to the round of 16, while others had to return home. But should those who remain on pace be worried about the yellow cards?

The FIFA World Cup is without any doubt the most challenging tournament in soccer. Apart from gathering the strongest national teams, it gives no margin for error for all 32 participant nations.

There are only three group stage games to try and advance to the knockout phase, so any mistake could prove costly. Besides, the tournament also has strict rules when it comes to fouls and cards.

Do yellow cards reset in the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup?

Yellow cards from the group stage continue counting in the round of 16. The yellow card count doesn't reset until the semifinals, which means that a player who was booked in the group stage could miss the semis if he sees a second yellow card in the quarterfinals.

However, once a team reaches the final four, the yellow card count goes back to zero, meaning that no player misses the third-place game or the final due to yellow card accumulation. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

