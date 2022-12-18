Garteh Southgate couldn't accomplish the mission of bringing the World Cup back home at Qatar 2022. Now, England have made a decision about his future as coach of the Three Lions.

England are considered a powerhouse, but the truth is they have almost no trophies to show for. After their only World Cup title won as hosts in 1966, the last six decades are full of failures. In fact, England never returned to a final and their best performances were the semifinals in 1990 and 2018.

Even at the UEFA Euro, England haven't been able to deliver. Their record in that tournament is worrisome. 10 appearances and 0 titles. Furthermore, in their two chances at home (1996 and 2021), they failed to hoist the trophy. However, that last participation under Gareth Southgate's leadership gave some hope that Qatar 2022 would be different. It wasn't.

Now, after another failure in the quarterfinals losing against France in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, England had to make important decisions looking towards the UEFA Euro in 2024. Continue reading to find out what's the future of Gareth Southgate.

Will Gareth Southgate quit after the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The answer is no. Prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup final, the FA confirmed that Gareth Southgate will stay as manager of England. There were many rumors about a possible replacement, for example Thomas Tuchel, but there will be no changes for the Three Lions.

“We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England Manager, and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign. Gareth and Steve Holland have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros start now.”, was the message from FA CEO, Mark Bullingham.

