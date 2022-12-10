The game featuring England and France went as expected. Pure adrenaline the whole match that ended in a 2-1 win for the French. Find out what record they extended with that performance at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup had an outstanding game in the draw that couldn’t be miss anywhere in the world. Sometimes these big matchups disappoint given how conservative teams can be, but this time both England and France put together a great show.

France had a very good tournament to this point, although they were definitely challenged in this match. They won group D so easily that head coach Didier Deschamps even rested most of their key starters in the loss vs Tunisia on Matchday 3. Then they had Poland ahead, but a 3-1 victory made them move on.

On this occasion they also started off well with a goal from Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from a long distance. Even though in the second half the English pushed them more than any other squad, they ended victorious. But there was some interesting data that may have indicated that a win was going to be the outcome anyway.

What World Cup record did France extend in the win vs England?

There were multiple times in the Qatar 2022 World Cup where a team recovered after being down in the scoreboard. For example, Japan did so against both Germany and Spain in the first round. Although in the case of the French, it might be impossible to get back in the game if a team falls behind.

France went to halftime with a 1-0 lead England thanks to Tchouameni’s goal. The curious fact is that they have never lost a game in the World Cup when they were ahead at that point of the match. What makes it even more surprising is the number of times this streak has stayed alive.

With the win against the English, the French have 25 victories, one tie and no losses when they lead at the half. That is definitely a surprising mark that makes them even more dangerous. Their next opponents will be Morocco in the semifinals after they eliminated Portugal.

