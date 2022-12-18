The Argentinean people are celebrating and after winning the World Cup against France, the streets were painted in the colors of the Albiceleste flag. Here, check out how the citizens in Argentina celebrated.

Argentina was crowned world champion and Lionel Messi's national team has made history once again, winning the World Cup for the third time. The captain is in one of the most important moments of his career and according to his statements, he only needed to lift the trophy to feel truly fulfilled.

His victory against France was not an easy task and Kylian Mbappé's team played one of their best games, but it was not enough to beat the players coached by Lionel Scaloni. Undoubtedly, there were several stars of the match, such as Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez and Angel Di Maria.

Messi, also known as La Pulga, is one of the competition's top scorers and has broken several records in his time at Qatar 2022. He surpassed Germany's Lothar Matthäus in the number of games played in a World Cup, with a total of 26 matches. He had already surpassed Diego Armando Maradona, who had 21, and Javier Mascherano with 20.

How did Argentines celebrate the national team's victory?

After the referee gave the order and the extra time was over, the penalty kicks began. Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez saved two penalties, consecrating Argentina as the winner and the Argentinean people went wild.

The obelisk, one of the most important monuments of the country, was crowded with citizens ready to celebrate collectively. The streets were dyed in blue and white, as were the hearts of all the fans. Here, check out how the Argentines celebrated: