The streets of Buenos Aires are not the only ones that are crowded with fans, but there are multiple cities that painted their walls in white and blue. Miami is one of them. Here, check out how the citizens celebrated.

Argentine citizens are celebrating and their charisma and love for the country has crossed barriers. Many cities and international figures have supported the national team in this new triumph after a tense match against France. Lionel Messi has put the team on his shoulder and they became world champions.

There were several revelations during Argentina's matches, such as Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez, some of the youngest members of the national team. Emiliano Martinez won the golden ball as best goalkeeper and the captain won the golden ball as best player of the World Cup, which took place in Qatar.

Miami is one of the many places, like Bangladesh, that has its streets crowded with Argentina fans. The celebrations have just begun and the colors of the flag have bathed the walls of homes and the hearts of foreigners. Here, check out how the U.S. city is celebrating...

Miami streets exploded for Argentina's victory