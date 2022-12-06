Morocco have shocked the world by finishing as leaders of Group F at Qatar 2022. Find out here what's the furthest the African team got at a FIFA World Cup.

Qatar 2022: How far have Morocco gone at a FIFA World Cup?

The Qatar 2022 group stage was full of surprises. While Japan pulled off a big shock by winning their group over Spain or Germany, Morocco have also made a statement by finishing as leaders of Group F.

With seven points out of nine, the African team upset Belgium en route to the FIFA World Cup knockout stages. They had to face a challenging opponent in Spain, but Morocco managed to force the extra time and upset the 2010 world champions on penalties.

While everyone will always remember what an impression they made in this tournament, many wonder how far they've ever gone at a World Cup. Let's take a look at their best result.

What's the furthest Morocco have ever gone at a FIFA World Cup?

Morocco have played in six FIFA World Cups, including their participation at Qatar 2022. The furthest Morocco had gone before Qatar 2022 was the Round of 16 at Mexico 1986, losing to West Germany.

At Qatar 2022, however, Morocco improved that result by reaching the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time. Will they go further? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

