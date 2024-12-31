NFL News: Los Angeles Rams head coach, Sean McVay, opens up about his plan for Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams have emerged as one of the most surprising teams in the NFC West this season, defying expectations to claim the division title. Their ability to bounce back from setbacks and secure critical wins has made them a formidable contender heading into the postseason. With the playoffs looming, the focus has shifted to the team’s strategy for Week 18, particularly whether head coach Sean McVay might opt to rest key players ahead of the important games coming.

“…Probably the direction we’ll go,” stated McVay according to Ari Meirov after being asked if he would rest some starter players. However, it would be very risky because if the Rams lose the game against the Seattle Seahawks, who are forced to win to remain hopeful, and Tampa Bay wins, they would drop from the 3 seed to the 4 seed. Basically, the Rams would let Tampa Bay choose their NFL path. Despite the potential consequences, McVay appears confident in his squad, indicating he does not view resting players as a major issue.

Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford could be among those rested, with Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as his replacement. McVay has expressed his belief in Garoppolo’s ability, stating: “I think he’s a really, really good football player and I’m looking forward to seeing him just go play the way he’s capable of…It’s a great challenge against an excellent defense that’s hitting their stride at the right time,” stated McVay on USA Today reports.

Jimmy Garoppolo may face one of his best chances to showcase his full potential

Jimmy Garoppolo’s NFL journey in recent years has been a rollercoaster of challenges and opportunities. After limited playing time with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, where he struggled to find a consistent role within a tumultuous environment, his move to the Los Angeles Rams has not drastically shifted his fortunes. Once again, he finds himself in a backup role, this time behind veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback 11 Jimmy Garoppolo takes a break during the game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, IL. Mike Wulf CSM

Yet, Garoppolo remains a quarterback with undeniable credentials, 63 NFL starts and a reputation for delivering under pressure when it matters most. His poise under pressure, ability to manage the game effectively, and understanding of offensive schemes make him an asset, even when not in the spotlight. For the Rams, this depth at quarterback is invaluable, especially with postseason aspirations looming.

This week’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks represents more than just another game for Garoppolo. It is a chance to remind the league of his capabilities, reignite the narrative around his career, and showcase his readiness to step into the spotlight when called upon. The stakes could not be higher, Seattle is fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive, and the Rams are seeking to secure their playoff position.

For Garoppolo, this is not just an audition for McVay and the Rams but also a potential statement to the rest of the NFL. A standout performance could bolster his case as a starting-caliber quarterback, either in Los Angeles or elsewhere, heading into the offseason. More immediately, it could earn him greater trust from McVay as a reliable option for the Rams’ postseason run, where depth and adaptability often separate contenders from pretenders.