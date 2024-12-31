NFL News: Jerry Jones' Cowboys waive standout player for HC Mike McCarthy amid controversial situation

As if the Dallas Cowboys‘ season wasn’t troubling enough, they now have to deal with the departure of a standout player in the 2024 NFL season. It is proven that owner Jerry Jones‘ franchise has a lot to sort out for next year, including the continuity of head coach Mike McCarthy.

Last week, Dallas confirmed the departure of CeeDee Lamb until next year, confirming that injuries were a constant problem for a team that lost Dak Prescott, its star quarterback, in the middle of the current campaign. Now, however, a controversial situation surrounds a new departure for the Cowboys.

Dallas will close out the regular season when they take on the Washington Commanders this Sunday afternoon in what will be the final chapter of a long and difficult campaign. What started as an expectation of winning the Super Bowl turned into a disappointment without even making the playoffs. With that in mind, the rebuilding began.

Significant player for the Cowboys who was cut

Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy‘s Cowboys have decided to waive running back Ezekiel Elliott. The controversial part of the situation has to do with the fact that the 29-year-old had requested a release. This is the second time in one year that the former All-Pro has been cut in Dallas.

Elliott was previously cut by the Cowboys in 2023 before a brief stint with the New England Patriots. For this season, the now former Dallas running back returned to the team in a second period that had a disappointing outcome.

Elliott’s numbers at the Cowboys

Elliott began his time with Jones’ Cowboys in 2016, in a first cycle in which he played 103 games and rushed for 8262 yards, contributing 68 touchdowns. During that time, he was part of an All-Pro team and was a three-time Pro Bowl performer. After being cut, Mike McCarthy gave the go-ahead to have him back for the current campaign, in which he played 15 (only two from the start) with 74 attempts for only 226 yards and three touchdowns contributed.

What will happen to the future of Elliott’s career?

Elliott is free and available to sign with any team that needs his contribution at running back, with the goal of rediscovering his best version. It is very unlikely, almost impossible, that a franchise will consider him as a postseason addition, so his new destination will appear in the 2025 NFL season.