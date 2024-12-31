Heat’s Tyler Herro sets the record straight about his altercation with Rockets’ Amen Thompson

The NBA has seen its share of fiery moments this week, with multiple on-court altercations grabbing headlines. After an earlier incident involving Jusuf Nurkić and Naji Marshall, tensions flared again, this time involving Tyler Herro, Amen Thompson, and Heat guard Terry Rozier. Ahead of the league’s announcement of penalties, Herro provided his side of the story.

The altercation erupted late in the fourth quarter, with just 35 seconds remaining in the game. As the Heat were pulling away, Thompson lifted Herro and slammed him to the floor, sparking chaos. Players and coaches from both sides rushed in as referees worked quickly to restore order, leading to multiple ejections.

Speaking to the media after Tuesday’s practice, Herro reflected on the incident and suggested that frustration got the better of the Rockets. “There wasn’t much talking, no talking at all really,” Herro told reporters. “They lost control of their feelings when the game started to turn in our direction a little bit. You heard some words from their sideline towards the refs—they were definitely frustrated”.

Herro went on to downplay his role in the incident and expressed hope that his actions wouldn’t lead to further punishment. “I hope I don’t get suspended or anything; I don’t even think I should have been thrown out of the game,” he said. “I had no hostility or anything towards the Rockets. It kind of just played out that way. I like getting under people’s skin anyway; that’s what I do”.

Jalen Green #4 and Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets fight with Terry Rozier #2 of the Miami Heat during the second half. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

NBA hands down penalties for Heat-Rockets altercation

The NBA issued an official statement Tuesday detailing the consequences of the altercation. Rockets rookie Amen Thompson received the most severe punishment—a two-game suspension without pay. Heat guard Terry Rozier, who leapt to Herro’s defense, was also suspended for one game without pay.

Additionally, Rockets guard Jalen Green was fined $35,000, while Herro avoided suspension and was fined $25,000. Fred VanVleet, who was also involved, was fined $35,000 for reckless contact with a game official during the melee.

The stiffest financial penalty went to Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, who was fined $50,000 for “verbal abuse of a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his technical foul and ejection,” according to the league’s statement.

Terry Rozier defends teammate Herro

Terry Rozier was the first to step in when Thompson took Herro to the floor, engaging in a physical altercation with the Rockets guard. After the game, Rozier explained his actions, emphasizing the importance of standing up for teammates.

“We gotta protect all our guys, but definitely Tyler at all costs,” Rozier said, according to 5 Reasons Sports’ Brady Hawk. “I got a lot of love for Tyler, just a great dude. We gotta protect him. It’s natural instincts”.