Argentinean fans are one of a kind, and they're ready to steal the show once again at Qatar 2022. Find out here how many fans will attend the World Cup final and everything they're preparing to support their team against France.

The moment has come. Argentina and France will face each other at the Qatar 2022 final, with the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy up for grabs. Once again, La Albiceleste fans are expected to take the limelight at the Lusail Stadium.

Argentinean fans made their voices heard throughout the tournament, creating an incredible atmosphere every time Lionel Messi and company took the field. Therefore, the most important game won't be the exception.

Those who weren't aware of the Argentines' passion got to notice it in Qatar, but it looks like in this final we're going to witness something we've never seen at a World Cup in the past. The stadium will be filled with Argentine supporters, who will put on a show.

Argentina fans preparing historic presence at 2022 World Cup final

According to journalist Lucas Scagliola, more than 50,000 Argentine fans will attend the 2022 World Cup final, including supporters from other countries including Bangladesh or India. That means Argentina will feel like home again, as the Lusail Stadium has a capacity of 88,966 spectators.

On top of that, the atmosphere would be like nothing we've seen before at a World Cup final. Argentine fans would show up with 4,000 balloons; 6,000 flags; and 2,000 scarves, so we can expect a lot of color in the stands.

