Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saved a penalty kick from Lionel Messi at Qatar 2022. However, this is not the first time the Argentina star missed a penalty in a FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi and Argentina are facing a crucial game for their FIFA World Cup aspirations against Poland. La Albiceleste need to claim all three points to qualify for the round of 16 at Qatar 2022, but Poland are making things complicated.

In a controversial VAR review, La Albiceleste were granted a penalty that could have paved their way to the next phase. But things didn't go as anyone could have expected, and the result remained unchanged.

Wojciech Szczęsny came up with a heroic moment for his nation, denying Messi's penalty to keep things level. This may take some by surprise, but it wasn't the first time Messi missed a spot-kick in a World Cup.

How many penalties has Messi missed at World Cups

Lionel Messi has missed two penalties at different World Cups. Before being denied by Szczęsny, the Argentine star had also missed against Iceland in Russia 2018. That day, Hannes Þór Halldórsson made big headlines for saving a spot-kick from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Do you think Argentina will bounce back and make it out of the group? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

