As the 2022 Qatar World Cup nears its conclusion, the opportunity to win one of the most coveted trophies in world sports once again looms large. Is there more than one World Cup trophy, or is a fresh one made for each tournament? Let's find out!

The FIFA World Cup Trophy is a top-tier men's sports award. It is the one piece of hardware that every young player dreams of one day holding in his hands. Only a select handful have ever been able to hold this trophy high over their heads, though, since the competition only occurs every four years.

Finally, the 2022 tournament of surprises is coming to a close, and it will come down to a matchup between Argentina and France. Both teams, captained by Paris Saint-Germain's teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, were stunned in the Group Stage but advanced to Sunday's championship game.

Each player is trying to help his team win the World Cup for the third time. Les Blues, as the 2018 tournament champion, are no strangers to the trophy ceremony. However, since the Albiceleste's previous World Cup victory in 1986, a lot has happened.

There have been just two authentic World Cup trophies since the inaugural tournament in 1930. The Jules Rimet Trophy, awarded to the champions of the 1970 World Cup, was stolen from the Brazilian FA offices in Rio de Janeiro shortly after the team's victory.

Currently, there is just one trophy in existence. The winning countries get to retain a bronze copy, but there is only one golden original. After a team has won the World Cup, their names are added to a plaque that is permanently affixed to the bottom of the trophy.

Since then, however, FIFA has said that, regardless of how many times a team wins the new trophy, they would not be allowed to keep it. The current trophy will be used until 2028 when there will be no more capacity for further names on the base.