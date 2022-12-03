Uruguay were eliminated from Qatar 2022 in the group stage, but things could get even worse if Jose Maria Gimenez faces a lengthy suspension for potentially assaulting a FIFA official.

Uruguay woke up in the Qatar 2022 group stage finale, but it was too late. Though they beat Ghana and were just a few minutes away from qualifying for the Round of 16, South Korea's dramatic win over Portugal left La Celeste out of the FIFA World Cup.

However, their exit was full of controversy. The Uruguayans left the World Cup frustrated with the referees, and made that anger clearly visible at the end of the Ghana game, once their elimination was sealed. Uruguay were already upset due to a penalty awarded to Portugal in the previous game, and their rage went through the roof when they weren't given two penalties against Ghana.

In the end, they were eliminated due to goals scored, and many players, including Jose Maria Gimenez, were mad at the officials. The Atletico Madrid defender, however, could face a lengthy suspension.

How long could Uruguay CB Jose Maria Gimenez be suspended

After the final whistle, many Uruguayan members were furious at the officials as they headed to the locker room. Jose Maria Gimenez was caught by the cameras potentially elbowing the Director of Competitions of FIFA, which could result in a lengthy suspension.

If the referee includes it in his match report, or if the official reports it by himself, Gimenez could be suspended for at least 15 games. As Mundo Deportivo notes, article 12 of FIFA's Disciplinary Code states that players who assault a match official face at least 15 games or an adequate period of time on the sidelines. However, if the Director of Competitions is not considered as a match official, the suspension would be reduced to at least three games off the field.

But not only was Gimenez caught potentially assaulting an official, he was also filmed while insulting the governing body and its officials. That could result in at least a four-game suspension, as well as a financial penalty. It remains to be seen whether the suspension also applies at the club level, like it happened with Luis Suarez in 2014, when he missed time with Barcelona for biting Giorgio Chiellini.

