Friendship is very important in soccer and in the FIFA World Cup is seen in almost each game. Now, Kylian Mbappe reacted on social media to Achraf Hakimi's winning penalty against Spain to cheer his PSG teammate up.

Qatar 2022 has entered the knockout stage and the biggest surprise so far has been Morocco's win over Spain. Now, Kylian Mbappe reacted to Achraf Hakimi's winning penalty and showed his love to his PSG teammate on social media.

Kylian Mbappe is France's biggest star nowadays. He's helping his nation to seek for the back-to-back World Cup titles and now they are already in the Quarter-finals to keep the dream alive.

On the other hand is Achraf Hakimi, his teammate at PSG. He is also one of the main stars in Morocco's national team and he helped his country to win against Spain with his penalty, which was recognized by Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe sends a warm message to Achraf Hakimi after Morocco's win over Spain

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi have a very strong friendship. The PSG players are now playing the FIFA World Cup and they want the other to go as far as they could.

Now, in the Round of 16, Morocco faced Spain in a very tough game that ended on penalties. Achraf Hakimi scored the last one and gave his country the ticket to the Quarter-finals.

After the penalty, Kylian Mbappe went to social media and reacted to his teammate's goal. He posted a picture of both alongside the penguin emoji, which is the nickname Hakimi gave to him.

Play with Bolavip - Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Predictor!

Qatar 2022 has already started and Bolavip has made a FIFA World Cup Predictor! Here you can select which countries will advance through each round and predict which national team will get the title. Click right here to play it and share your results with your friends!

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.