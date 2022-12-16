France and Argentina are ready to fight for the title in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, the referee chosen for the match delivered a very strong warning for both teams before the final.

Argentina clash with France in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final. Undoubtedly, this is one of the most anticipated matches in history with stars such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Both teams are trying to hoist the trophy for a third time and, as usual, the referee might have a big impact on the outcome. The ideal is hopefully not.

Szymon Marciniak from Poland will be the referee for the final between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium. He will be the first Polish referee ever in charge of the tournament's final. The 41-year old became international in 2011 and this is his second World Cup experience. Furthermore, Marciniak has refereed in the UEFA Euro, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup.

In the 2018 World Cup, Szymon Marciniak was in charge of two games in the group stage: Argentina vs Iceland and Germany vs Sweden. During Qatar 2022, the Polish referee has already worked in two matches: France vs Denmark (group stage) and Argentina vs Australia (Round of 16). Now, as he prepares for the final, Marciniak had strong words for the players on both teams.

Argentina and France warned by World Cup final referee

For Szymon Marciniak, the World Cup final is a dream come true after recovering from tachycardia. That's why he is really excited to be in charge of such an amazing matchup. "Both teams, they have so amazing players. They can do everything in every second. That's why we have to be focused. Games are so fast, because players are really fresh. It's the middle of the season. Not like before when it was at the end of the season (the World Cup). It’s a final. Nobody wants to lose."

The referee also shared how he manages the pressure and if his routine will suffer some changes. "I will sleep well. This is very important. There are some things we know already. We have to rest and we have to relax."

So, prior to the World Cup final, Marciniak had a little warning for Argentina and France. "I've already refereed some of their games. I know them and that's an advantage for us. We know the teams and of course they know us. We don't want anyone talking about us after the game."

