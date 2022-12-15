Everyone wants to know who will be the FIFA World Cup champion this year, if Argentina or France. Now, the simulation that predicted that final has selected which national team will lift the title in Qatar 2022.

Of course no one knows for certain how will it end, but there are some simulations and predictions that are already selecting the champion based on maths.

Simulation predicts which team will win between Argentina and France for the Qatar 2022 final

Tons of simulators have predicted different outcomes for the FIFA World Cup. Now, the same one that saw the Argentina vs. France final in Qatar 2022 has selected which national team will be the champion.

XP company used different math models in order to see which squad would lift the FIFA World Cup trophy this year. During the knockout stage, they predicted the final between Argentina and France, so now they have made the same for the final.

According to their simulation, France will defeat Argentina to become back-to-back champions. Before the knockout stage, XP had the Netherlands as the main favorite to win the World Cup (18.8%), then La Albiceleste (18.4%) and finally Les Bleus (17.4%), but when both teams arrived to the final, the Europeans increased their odds over the South Americans.

