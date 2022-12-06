Spain have a promising generation of players led by Gavi, who continues to write history at Qatar 2022. In fact, a stat suggests he's following in the footsteps of Brazilian legend Pele.

Whether Spain have what it takes to succeed at Qatar 2022 remains to be seen, but it's safe to say the future is bright for them. Led by Gavi or Pedri, La Furia have a promising generation of players destined to dominate the game in the next few years.

While the Barcelona pair, along with Ansu Fati, have already established themselves both at their club and the national team, many others are still making their way to the biggest of stages.

Gavi has already written history at the FIFA World Cup by representing and scoring for his country as a teenager. Unsurprisingly, he continues to do so as he's playing in his first World Cup knockout stages.

Gavi sets feat not seen since Pele in 1958

Gavi became the youngest player to start a knockout stage game at a FIFA World Cup since Pele in 1958. As OptaFranz of Stats Perform notes, the Spaniard is doing so at 18 years and 123 days, while O Rei was 17 years and 249 days old in the 1958 final.

Of course, Gavi still has a long way to go to emulate one of the all-time greats. However, his meteoric rise suggests a star is on the making in Spain. How far will he go this year? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

