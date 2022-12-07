The quarterfinals of Qatar 2022 are here. Only eight teams remain in this FIFA World Cup and now a supercomputer has predicted the winner of each game, the semifinals and even which nation will be the champion.

Supercomputer predicts quarterfinals, semifinals and which team will be the champion in Qatar 2022

It is time for the eight remaining squads to fight against each other for a spot in the semifinals. In this stage, everyone wants to know which team will advance and a supercomputer has given some help with that.

According to BonusCodeBets and their supercomputer, Brazil will have no problem to get the win over Croatia, Argentina will defeat the Netherlands, France will stay alive by upseting England, and Morocco's dream will die against Portugal.

With this prediction, Brazil would face Argentina in the semifinals, while Portugal would have to go against France. For this stage, the supercomputer sees Brazil and France in the final.

In the big game for the title, Brazil would add their sixth star in their shield and end France's dream of getting back-to-back titles. It definitely would be an exciting match, but for the supercomputer Les Bleus have no chance against the South Americans.

