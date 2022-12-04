Playing alongside Lionel Messi is many players' dream, and doing so for Argentina would also make thousands of footballers proud. There's a player, however, who turned down La Albiceleste and ended up missing much of the World Cup action.

Argentina are one of the most prestigious, respected, and winningest national teams in soccer history. Not only did they lift the FIFA World Cup trophy on multiple occasions, but some of the all-time greats got to don their jersey.

While Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi are without any doubt the biggest legends that have played for La Albiceleste, the country has produced many other stars throughout history.

However, some players who weren't born in the country also had the opportunity to represent Argentina. For instance, Gonzalo Higuain, who committed to La Albiceleste instead of France. At Qatar 2022, however, there was a player who could have chosen Argentina and barely saw the field with his team.

Giovanni Reyna chose USMNT over Argentina

USMNT young star Giovanni Reyna admitted ahead of the 2022 World Cup that he could have played for other nations. He was born in England to American parents Claudio and Danielle, while his grandfather Miguel is Argentine and grandmother Maria is Portuguese.

"There were opportunities in other countries, but for me it was pretty clear I wanted to play for USA the whole time," Reyna said in a press conference when asked whether he received calls from Argentina, England or Portugal. "It's flattering when those other countries get interested and contact you, but for me it was USA the whole time."

Reyna committed to the US long ago, though things didn't go that well for him in Qatar. It wasn't until the second half of the Round of 16 that Gio took the field, when his team lost to the Netherlands.

