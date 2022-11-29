The Qatar 2022 World Cup Knockout Stage is coming up next as the group stage matches have started to close out. Among the best national teams of the world tournament, there's also the best strikers. The full list of strikers is constantly changing as the tournament progresses.

In the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's been three games with 6 goals scored at least. It was the 7-0 win by Spain over Costa Rica, the 6-2 win by England overIran. Both games were in the first matchday of the world football tournament.

Also, there are multiple games with 5 goals scored among the two sides, but the most recent 3-3 draw between Cameroon and Serbia for Group G's second matchday, could probably be the most exciting matchup of the group stage. 

Complete and updated list of all the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup goalscorers

The top place of the strikers list is shared by four players. Kylian Mbappe of FranceEnner Valencia of EcuadorCody Gakpo of NetherlandsMarcus Rashford of England, all of them have scored three goals in three games in the group stage. However, La Tri's striker won't score more as Ecuador was eliminated in the first phase.

On the other hand, Bruno Fernandes of Portugal, who has scored twice, same as Bukayo Saka of England, and Olivier Giroud ofFrance will have more chances to tie up the score or surpassed it as the three national teams will be among the 16 teams in the knockout stages.

Same thing happens with Ferran Torres and Alvaro Morata of Spain, and Richarlison of Brazil who have scored two goals for their side. Also Timothy Weah, and Christian Pulisic of USA, who have scored once in the group stage, 

Goalscorer Country Goals scored
Kylian Mbappe France 3 goals
Enner Valencia Ecuador 3 goals
Cody Gakpo Netherlands 3 goals
Marcus Rashford England 3 goals
Bruno Fernandes England 2 goals
Bukayo Saka England 2 goals
Lionel Messi Argentina 2 goals
Olivier Giroud France 2 goals
Richarlison Brazil 2 goals
Ferran Torres Spain 2 goals
Alvaro Morata Spain 2 goals
Mehdi Taremi Iran 2 goals
Andrej Kramaric Croatia 2 goals
Cho Gue-sung South Korea 2 goals
Mohammed Kudus Ghana 2 goals
Timothy Weah USA 1 goal
Christian Pulisic USA 1 goal
Boulaye Dia Senegal 1 goal
Famara Diedhiou Senegal 1 goal
Bamba Dieng Senegal 1 goal
Ismaila Sarr Senegal 1 goal
Koulidou Koulibaly Senegal 1 goal
Moises Caicedo Ecuador 1 goal
Piotr Zielinski Poland 1 goal
Robert Lewandowski Poland 1 goal
Casemiro Brazil 1 goal
Alphonso Davies Canada 1 goal
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 1 goal
João Félix Portugal 1 goal
Rafael Leão Portugal 1 goal
André Ayew Ghana 1 goal
Osman Bukari Ghana 1 goal
Mohammed Salisu Ghana 1 goal
Jack Grealish England 1 goal
Jude Bellingham England 1 goal
Raheem Sterling England 1 goal
Phil Foden England 1 goal
Adrien Rabiot France  1 goal
Craig Goodwin Australia 1 goal
Mitchell Duke Australia 1 goal
Dani Olmo Spain 1 goal
Marco Asensio Spain 1 goal
Gavi Spain 1 goal
Carlos Soler Spain 1 goal
Davy Klaassen Netherlands 1 goal
Frenkie de Jong Netherlands 1 goal
Enzo Fernandez Argentina 1 goal
Andreas Christensen Poland 1 goal
Salem Al-Dawsari Saudi Arabia 1 goal
Saleh Al-Shehri Saudi Arabia 1 goal
Ritsu Doan Japan 1 goal
Takuma Asano Japan 1 goal
İlkay Gundogan Germany 1 goal
Niclas Fullkrug Germany 1 goal
Breel Embolo Switzerland 1 goal
Gareth Bale Wales 1 goal
Michy Batshuayi Belgium 1 goal
Roozbeh Chesmi Iran 1 goal
Ramin Rezaeian Iran 1 goal
Mohammed Muntari Qatar  1 goal
Keysher Fuller Costa Rica 1 goal
Abdelhamid Sabiri Morocco 1 goal
Zakaria Aboukhlal Morocco 1 goal
Marko Livaja Croatia 1 goal
Lovro Majer Croatia 1 goal
Jean-Charles Castelletto Cameroon 1 goal
Vincent Aboubakar Cameroon 1 goal
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Cameroon 1 goal
Strahinja Pavlovic Serbia 1 goal
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Serbia 1 goal
Aleksandar Mitrovic Serbia 1 goal

 

 