The Qatar 2022 World Cup is getting closer to the knockout stage. While this happens, the best strikers in the world are taking over the scoring list of the world tournament. Here, find out who is the 2022 Qatar Top scorer.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup Knockout Stage is coming up next as the group stage matches have started to close out. Among the best national teams of the world tournament, there's also the best strikers. The full list of strikers is constantly changing as the tournament progresses.

In the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's been three games with 6 goals scored at least. It was the 7-0 win by Spain over Costa Rica, the 6-2 win by England overIran. Both games were in the first matchday of the world football tournament.

Also, there are multiple games with 5 goals scored among the two sides, but the most recent 3-3 draw between Cameroon and Serbia for Group G's second matchday, could probably be the most exciting matchup of the group stage.

Complete and updated list of all the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup goalscorers

The top place of the strikers list is shared by four players. Kylian Mbappe of France, Enner Valencia of Ecuador, Cody Gakpo of Netherlands, Marcus Rashford of England, all of them have scored three goals in three games in the group stage. However, La Tri's striker won't score more as Ecuador was eliminated in the first phase.

On the other hand, Bruno Fernandes of Portugal, who has scored twice, same as Bukayo Saka of England, and Olivier Giroud ofFrance will have more chances to tie up the score or surpassed it as the three national teams will be among the 16 teams in the knockout stages.

Same thing happens with Ferran Torres and Alvaro Morata of Spain, and Richarlison of Brazil who have scored two goals for their side. Also Timothy Weah, and Christian Pulisic of USA, who have scored once in the group stage,