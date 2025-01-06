ATP World No. 293 returns to action after two years, upsets Novak Djokovic, but loses final in just 14 minutes

Novak Djokovic losing on Australian soil is a rare event, even if it’s not at the Australian Open. Yet, the tennis world was left stunned when Djokovic fell in the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International to Reilly Opelka, ranked a distant 293rd in the ATP rankings.

Opelka’s current ranking tells little of his true capabilities, reflecting instead a harrowing two-and-a-half-year battle with personal and physical setbacks. Once ranked as high as No. 17 in 2022, the towering American’s aggressive, high-impact style remains intact.

It was that same approach that earned him one of the most significant victories of his career against Djokovic. However, Opelka’s triumphant return was bittersweet, as he later lost the Brisbane final in just 14 minutes due to injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Opelka’s struggles that almost led to his retirement

Opelka’s promising rise in 2022 came to a screeching halt after he was sidelined by persistent hip pain that ultimately required surgery. “The tumor had shifted and lodged in my joint. I literally couldn’t move my leg or walk when I woke up,” Opelka shared with The Palm Beach Post. “I’d get injections to help me walk, but pieces of bone had broken off and were stuck in the joint”.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Reilly Opelka of the USA after their quarter-final match at Brisbane. (Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Advertisement

While the hip surgery was successful, Opelka’s woes were far from over. A wrist injury followed, and his initial surgery for the condition was botched, leading to severe complications. “The surgeon messed up from the start, and it got infected. I couldn’t sleep or use my arm,” he revealed. A second operation corrected the damage, but a lengthy recovery period kept him off the court.

Advertisement

see also Former World No. 1, who topped rankings before Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal, retired at 29: 'I lost interest'

For nearly two years, Opelka battled physical and mental hurdles, contemplating retirement at several points. “Of course, I thought about retiring. I was ready to walk away. It was hard to imagine a way forward,” the 27-year-old admitted.

Advertisement

Upset over Djokovic and final heartbreak

Opelka, a four-time ATP champion, has achieved significant milestones in his career, but defeating Novak Djokovic in the Brisbane quarterfinals ranks among his greatest moments. The American’s sharp serve and aggressive play earned him a 7-6, 6-3 victory over the 24-time Grand Slam champion, marking a pivotal step in his comeback.

After overcoming France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the semifinals, Opelka advanced to the final against Jiří Lehečka. Fans hoped to see Opelka lift the Brisbane trophy as a symbol of his resilience, but his body had other plans. After 14 minutes into the game and trailing 4-1 in the first set, Opelka was forced to retire due to injury, ending his remarkable run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s disappointing to see a match conclude like this,” Lehečka said following his victory. “Reilly, it’s been an honor watching you return. If your body holds up, I have no doubt you’ll be competing at the top for years to come”.

A symbol of perseverance

While the Brisbane title eluded him, Opelka’s journey from nearly retiring to defeating a legend like Djokovic is a testament to his resilience. If his health cooperates, the towering American may yet return to his place among the sport’s best.